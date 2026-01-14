The New York Yankees and Miami Marlins made a trade on Tuesday. New York boosted its pitching staff by acquiring left-hander Ryan Weathers. Meanwhile, Miami received four minor league prospects, bringing in outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones as well as infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus.

The Yankees' starting rotation has some uncertainty heading into the new campaign. Max Fried will lead the way, but Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are still recovering from injuries and won't return until after the regular season begins. Rodon may return in April or May, while Cole's timeline suggests a potential May or June return.

Bringing in Weathers provides crucial depth. However, was the move worth trading four prospects?

Let's grade the trade.

Marlins land four prospects

The Marlins did not add any especially highly-regarded prospects, but it's difficult to complain about adding four young players for only one pitcher.

Beginning with the outfielders, Lewis is 22 years old and bats and throws right-handed. He features both power potential and impressive speed. Lewis can play any of the outfield positions and could become a 20-20 guy at the MLB level.

Jones, meanwhile, is a 32-year-old left-handed hitter and fielder. He runs and fields well but is still developing other parts of his game. If Jones takes a step forward offensively, it is not difficult to envision him becoming the Marlins' center fielder of the future.

Jasso is a 23-year-old first baseman who offers some power from the right side of the plate. He hit 13 home runs in Double-A during the 2025 season.

Matheus, 21, displayed potential in the lower levels of the Yankees' minor league system in 2025. He hit .275 between two levels and stole 40 bases. While he may not offer much in the power department, the shortstop hits for contact and runs well.

Yankees acquire Ryan Weathers

On the surface, trading four prospects for a guy with a career 4.93 ERA may seem surprising. However, the Yankees landed a pitcher with serious potential.

Weathers is only 26. Once a highly-regarded prospect with the San Diego Padres, the southpaw has been limited due to injuries throughout his time in the big leagues. In fact, he's never made more than 30 total appearances or 18 total starts in a single season, and he accomplished both of those feats during his rookie season with San Diego in 2021.

Weathers never found consistency on the mound with the Padres, but he seemingly began to figure things out in Miami over the past couple of seasons. In 2024, he pitched to a 3.63 ERA across 16 starts. He followed that up with a 3.99 ERA in eight 2025 outings.

His fastball velocity ranked in the 96th percentile in 2025. In 2024, Weathers was in the 86th percentile for offspeed run value.

The left-hander features a five-pitch mix. He leans on his four-seem fastball the most. Weathers then throws a changeup on a fairly consistent basis. Additionally, the 26-year-old offers a sweeper, sinker and slider.

For Weathers, the goal will be to stay healthy. He is one healthy season away from a breakout year.

Final trade grades

In all reality, the Marlins did quite well by bringing in four prospects for an unproven pitcher. It's difficult to criticize the Yankees since they avoided moving any of their top prospects while bringing in a pitcher with an All-Star ceiling.

The trade is a quality move for both ball clubs.

Marlins grade: A-

Yankees grade: A-