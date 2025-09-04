The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their season against the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday. Tampa has won five consecutive division titles and had a great season offensively last year. Now, they are adding a new weapon to the group that has everyone buzzing. ESPN's Dan Graziano says that Buccaneers rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka is set to be a fantasy football star.

“I'm drafting Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka everywhere I can,” Graziano wrote. “The Bucs loved him before picking in the first round in April, and they've grown to covet him even more since. They believe he can play any of the wide receiver positions in their offense, which is a good thing because Chris Godwin Jr. still isn't back from last year's gruesome season-ending injury, and Jalen McMillan is out for a while because of a neck injury.”

Graziano continues, “Expect the Bucs to use Egbuka in the slot and on the outside as needed. Given how mature and polished a player they already believe him to be, he could get a ton of targets in one of the league's top offenses and hold onto a starting role even when Tampa's receiver corps is back to full strength.”

According to FantasyPros, Egbuka's average draft position across all platforms is 86.2, 37th among wide receivers. The Buccaneers should be using him as the second option to start the season, and Tampa Bay has an easy schedule. While rookies are often boom or bust in fantasy football, experts love Egbuka this season.

At Ohio State, Egbuka had two 1,000-yard, ten-touchdown seasons, which propelled him to be a first-round pick. But there were a lot of pass catchers taken above him, allowing him to fall to the Buccaneers. They hope it is another wide receiver draft steal in the franchise's history.