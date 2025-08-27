On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shocked the world when they posted the news of their engagement on Instagram. Now, it is being reported that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and “Cruel Summer” singer caused the social media app to crash.

TMZ reports Kelce and Swift's post rendered some users' apps useless. A spokesperson for Meta said Instagram was “overwhelmed with users” reacting to their post. Luckily, the issues were quickly resolved. Things are running smoothly now.

Additionally, Kelce and Swift's engagement post set a record for the “most reposts on Instagram” after getting over two million reposts in less than 24 hours.

The post garnered 14 million likes within the first 60 minutes of it being up. At the time of this writing, it has more than 30 million likes.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Instagram-breaking engagement post

Kelce and Swift's post came on August 26. They were taken in the garden at Kelce's Missouri home. According to his father, Ed Kelce, it happened nearly two weeks ago.

So, the two have kept it under wraps for a while. Now, the whole world knows, and millions have flooded to show their support by “liking” the post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post's caption read.

Kelce and Swift have been seeing each other for almost two years. They have been connected since 2023, and their relationship became official shortly after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

Over the last two seasons, Swift has made it to several Chiefs games, including most recently Super Bowl 59. Kelce, meanwhile, has supported her while she was on the Eras Tour.

During her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England, Kelce joined Swift on stage to perform “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” She also announced her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, while on Kelce's New Heights podcast.