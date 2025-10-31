There are some tough fantasy football choices at the tight end position, but here is the full list. However, if you need a last-minute streaming option for NFL Week 9 at the tight end position, you’re in the right place.

And we’ll start our journey in the Big Apple. There are several reasons why this tight end makes sense. So let’s get right to it.

Option No. 1 — Theo Johnson, Giants

First, the 49ers are traveling across the country for a 1 p.m. kickoff. This typically means a lesser performance by the West Coast team. So even without Cam Skattebo in the Giants' lineup, don’t expect the 49ers to shut them down.

With Daniel Bellinger likely missing this game, Johnson is in a good spot, according to ESPN.

“Johnson could be in line for a bump in volume if fellow Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) is out for Sunday's game,” Matt Bowen wrote. “Johnson has caught at least one touchdown in three of his past five games, and he brings alignment versatility and seam-stretching upside to the game plan. If Bellinger can't go, Johnson is a solid pickup.”

And Johnson even moves into the must-start category, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I do not care how good Theo Johnson is viewed to be,” Thomas Carelli wrote. “It does not matter here. The Giants are using and abusing Johnson as a key weapon on this team. In 8 Games, Johnson has 35 Targets for 23 Receptions and 4 Touchdowns. He leads the team by a margin of two touchdowns for the best of all receivers. In the Red Zone, he has (9) Targets, which is a 22% target share.

“The Giants are without Malik Nabers and now, Cam Skattebo. In 12 Games, they had combined [for] 60 Targets, or 5.0 per game. This will be divvied up and [give] even more volume to Johnson. By all accounts, the 49ers are average against the tight end. Unless a defense is [shut down] in this matchup, Johnson is a start given the volume.”

No. 2 — Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers

This is a guy who has come out of nowhere. Those who got on the bandwagon early have been rewarded. He’s the real deal, according to Yahoo.com.

“The rookie is real,” Ray Garvin wrote. “The role has exploded, and the production followed. After a slow open, Gadsden's route rate has climbed every week, jumping from 29% in Week 3 to 94% in Week 8. That is full-time tight end usage on a pass-first offense run by Justin Herbert.

“The result is bankable volume with splash-play upside because Gadsden wins like a jumbo receiver from the slot and out wide. Through six games (he didn't play in Weeks 1 and 2), he sits fifth among tight ends with 385 receiving yards, trailing only Trey McBride, Tucker Kraft, Travis Kelce, and Tyler Warren. The film backs the numbers. He separates on corners and seams, plays through contact, and gives Herbert a clean target in the red zone.”

Not only is Gadsden a good streamer, he’s a good bet for the rest of the season.

No. 3 — Juwan Johnson, Saints

This is one of those guys where you have to find the right week. And this should be one of those places.

The Saints figure to fall behind in this game, probably by a lot. That means rookie quarterback Tyler Shough’s first start will involve a lot of passing. And like other rookies, he will lean on the tight end position. And Johnson has already moved up the incline with Shough behind center, according to Pro Football Network.

“Juwan Johnson has been targeted 15 times in his last two games, catching seven of those targets for 132 yards,” Cameron Sheath wrote. “He enters Week 9 with a new quarterback, the uninspiring Tyler Shough, and faces an impressive Rams offense, but there is hope.

“Despite playing little over a quarter of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shough targeted Johnson six times in the fourth quarter. That bodes well for Johnson’s potential Week 9 usage, with Shough named the team’s starter for the trip to the West Coast.”

Overall, the tight end position has been much stronger this season. And with the return of Brock Bowers to the Raiders' lineup, it could get even better, beginning this week. There are far more good choices than in recent years.