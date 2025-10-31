After fantasy football managers have sifted through the waiver wire, they can take a look at the full list of defensive choices. But if you need a last-minute streaming option for defense and special teams in NFL Week 9, this is the place to be.

And for our first stop, we will look at the matchup in Las Vegas. The Jaguars have been a surprisingly capable defense this year, finishing as a starting unit in 12-team leagues five times. They looked awful against the Seahawks and Rams, but this week they get the shaky Raiders.

Option No. 1 — Jacksonville Jaguars

Raiders’ quarterback Geno Smith has been shaky, so the Jaguars' defense deserves consideration, according to ESPN.

“It's rough out there if you have to pick up a defense this week, so let's take the potential upside of the Jaguars against Geno Smith and the Raiders,” Matt Bowen wrote. “Smith's 10 interceptions (in seven games played) are tied for the most in the league, and he's been telegraphing throws on the tape. Sure, the Jags haven't recorded an interception in the past two games, but this unit had 10 picks in its first five games this season. That's a big number. Let's bet on the Jags to take the ball away this week.”

Of course, the Jaguars won't have rookie Travis Hunter for any defensive snaps. He went on IR with a knee injury and will miss a minimum of four games. Hunter was trending more toward the offensive side of the ball in recent weeks, so this isn't a huge setback for the defense. But still, it's one less weapon.

No. 2 — Los Angeles Rams

If you’re in a league where everybody is napping, and the Rams are on the waiver wire, grab them, according to Pro Football Network.

“The Rams defense should be among the favorites to lead the way this weekend,” Jason Katz wrote. “The NFC West contenders rank fourth among all defenses in fantasy points per game this year (8.7) and have a dream matchup against the Saints on Sunday, with rookie Tyler Shough taking over at quarterback.

“The Rams’ defense is tied for eighth in turnovers (10) and is second in sacks (26) this season. They might not get a better opportunity to add to those numbers than they have this week.”

No. 3 — San Francisco 49ers

This has a lot to do with the Giants’ missing weapons. They already lost Malik Nabers, and then Cam Skattebo went down. The 49ers have their share of defensive injuries, but are still viable against the Giants, according to Fantasy Pros.

“The wind got completely taken out of the Giants’ sails by the tragic and gruesome ankle injury to rookie phenom Cam Skattebo last week,” Jacob Herlin wrote. “QB Jaxson Dart has played well in his [first] 5 career games, but has shown growing pains with 4+ sacks in 3 games, and a 3-turnover meltdown against the Saints in week 5. The 49ers aren’t nearly as likely to deliver one of those high sack totals as they would be if Nick Bosa and Fred Warner were healthy, but there is some decent upside here.”

No. 4 — Seattle Seahawks

If Jayden Daniels plays, this is more of a shaky streamer. But the Seahawks are still in play because of the absence of Terry McLaurin, according to NBC Sports.

“Over the last month, this Commanders offense has allowed nine fantasy points per game, Eric Samulski wrote. “Meanwhile, the Seahawks are averaging 8.8 fantasy points per game over the last six weeks while ranking 4th in conversion rate allowed, 8th in opponents’ scoring rate, and 11th in EPA per play allowed. This feels like a game where we could get seven to nine points from Seattle.”

No. 5 — Chicago Bears

If you have to dig deep, this is a place to look. It’s not a premier matchup, but Joe Flacco can spin the ball to the other team.

“Over the last six weeks, they rank 1st in the NFL in turnover rate and 8th in EPA per play allowed while scoring 8.8 fantasy points per game, so there is some juice here still,” Samulski wrote. “Ja’Marr Chase is going to get his in this game, and the Bears have been just an average defense against the run, so I don’t think they will stifle Chase Brown.

“But Joe Flacco is immobile, which could lead to some sacks here. The main issue I have is that the Bears’ best attribute is their ability to generate turnovers, but Flacco hasn’t turned the ball over once in his three games in Cincinnati.”

Now, if Flacco can't answer the bell, the Bears move up to No. 2 on this list. They could have a field day picking off the weak offerings of Jake Browning. The Bengals' backup was a turnover machine during his time as a starter.