Puka Nacua was forced to miss the 35-7 Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury he sustained in the previous game against the Baltimore Ravens. With the Los Angeles Rams coming out of a Week 8 bye, it sounds like the star wideout has an injury update that fantasy football managers are going to love.

The 24-year-old wide receiver claims that he is “feeling fantastic” ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. It is believed that Nacua will be good to go for that contest.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua said he is ‘feeling great' and expects to play on Sunday against the Saints. ‘That's the plan. I'm feeling fantastic. Feel ready to go.'”

Nacua followed those statements with another comment, claiming that he was excited about hitting someone else in practice on Thursday, per Adam Grosbard of L.A. Daily. It appears the phenom wideout is ready to get back on the field by Sunday.

“Puka Nacua says he practiced in full today. ‘I finally got to hit somebody, so that felt good.'”

The three-year pro remains one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL. He's only missed one game so far this season and is well on track to end the 2025-26 campaign as one of the top wideouts once again. Through six games played, Puka Nacua has recorded 54 receptions, 616 yards, and three total touchdowns (two receiving). His 65 targets also lead the NFL in that category.

Assuming Nacua does play on Sunday against the Saints, he should slide right back into being quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 1 option in the passing game. However, it is important to note that despite being 1-7 on the season, New Orleans is ranked ninth in the NFL in average passing yards allowed per game (196.0).