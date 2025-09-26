When the clock hit zero, Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers split the uprights and made franchise history. His game-winning kick gave the Seahawks their eighth consecutive road win, a franchise best and the longest active streak in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“We didn't play our best game and we had opportunities to put the game away throughout the second half,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “There's a lot of learning experience, too, that we're going to be able to take from this game so we can improve. But the good news is we figured out a way to win the game.”

The eight-game road winning streak began on October 20, 2024, against the Atlanta Falcons. This season, Seattle has reeled off three straight wins since its Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, including road victories in Arizona and Pittsburgh.

Thursday night's win was a dominant display by the Seahawks' defense. The unit recorded six sacks, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions against Arizona's quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Article Continues Below

While Seattle's offense was efficient throughout the game, that unit struggled to finish the victory earlier in the fourth quarter. A seven-play, 43-yard drive, highlighted by a 36-yard toss by quarterback Sam Darnold, ultimately resulted in a missed 53-yard field goal.

“When we get into four-minute, this is one of those things we're going to be able to learn from, is we got to be a little bit more effective in those situations,” Macdonald said. “In field goals, every yard matters.”

After the Cardinals tied the game at 20, Arizona's ensuing kickoff was short of the landing zone, giving Seattle the ball at their own 40-yard line. Like the drive before, it took one deep ball to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get back in field goal range.

Myers nailed a 52-yard field goal as the clock struck zero, giving Seattle its third straight win. The Seahawks will look to make it four straight in Week 5 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.