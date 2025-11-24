The Baltimore Ravens have a 6-5 record and sit atop the AFC North. The spotlight, though, is firmly on Lamar Jackson after another uneven offensive showing. Following the Ravens’ Week 12 win over the New York Jets, questions swirled about whether lingering injuries were hampering the former MVP’s trademark explosiveness. Jackson, however, wasted no time shutting down that narrative. He insisted that execution, instead of health, is the real issue slowing down Baltimore’s offense.

Speaking after the game, Jackson addressed concerns about knee and ankle soreness that had sidelined him in practice over the past two weeks. Sure, he acknowledged he isn’t at “100 percent.” Still, he emphasized that physical ailments are not the reason the Ravens have struggled to move the ball.

“We get great field position, but we're not putting points on the board,” Jackson said. “That has nothing to do with injury. We just need to put points on the board right now.”

His comments come amid one of the most challenging stretches of his career. Jackson has been held under 200 passing yards for three straight games. He is also on pace to average a career-low rushing output.

This season has truly been a tale of two halves for Jackson. He opened 2025 with one of the most statistically efficient stretches of his career, despite losing three of his first four games. In fact, he averaged a 127.0 passer rating over that stretch.

After missing time with a hamstring injury, though, Jackson has struggled to regain his form. After Week 9, his passing totals have dipped. He has also failed to throw a touchdown in two straight games. Opposing defenses have also successfully contained his rushing lanes.

In Week 12, Jackson completed just 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards. He added only 11 rushing yards with zero touchdowns. Those numbers fall far below his usual standards. As a result, Baltimore’s offense stalled repeatedly. They leaned heavily on their defense to secure the win.

Yes, the team is currently on a winning streak. That said, Jackson’s regression remains one of the biggest storylines heading into a crucial Thanksgiving showdown with a divisional opponent.

Jackson may insist injuries aren’t the culprit. However, the Ravens need their superstar quarterback back at full force. That's if they hope to stay atop the AFC North.