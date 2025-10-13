Although he was still forcing his way into the end zone, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs had been struggling to generate much efficiency as a ball-carrier entering a Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Making matters worse, the 2022 All-Pro was battling an unforeseen illness on Sunday. The end result should have been another uneven performance, but somehow, the 27-year-old managed to have his best outing yet.

Jacobs rushed 18 times for 93 yards and touchdowns and also added 57 yards through the air in a 27-18 home win versus the Bengals. He did all that while throwing up before and after the game. Few people would have guessed that such adversity would foretell excellence, but history was on his side. When Jacobs feels queasy, trouble awaits the opposition.

“I just kind of woke up this morning just not feeling my best,” Jacobs said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “But I told 'em, ‘The last time that I felt that way, I had 130 [yards] and two touchdowns.' So, it is what it is… But it was a couple times I was on the field, I was like coughing, everybody like, ‘Man, are you all right?' I'm like, ‘We'll figure it out.'”

He did indeed figure it out. Although Jacobs was not awarded the game ball, he left a massive mark on Lambeau Field, in more ways than one. The 2019 first-round pick will now try to get right before the Packers begin preparation for a Week 7 road game versus the Arizona Cardinals. Though, if this unidentified sickness does linger a little longer, apparently Green Bay can expect another offensive explosion.

Josh Jacobs has 535 yards from scrimmage and six TDs this season.