The Jacksonville Jaguars were viewed as a major wild card approaching the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The Jaguars are 5-3 and need to add reinforcements if they want to stay competitive in the AFC South. Now Jacksonville has agreed to a big trade to add a new weapon to their offense for the second half of the season.

The Jaguars have acquired wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jacksonville sent fourth- and sixth-round picks in exchange for Meyers.

Meyers should add some much-needed depth at wide receiver for Jacksonville with Travis Hunter on injured reserve.

Schefter noted that multiple teams, including the Steelers and Jaguars, had recently shown interest in acquiring Meyers. He is on an expiring contract and should become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Meyers has not been a huge part of the Raiders offense in 2025, but he was one of their biggest targets last season. In fact, he had 87 receptions for 1,027 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

Jacksonville is clearly optimistic that they can get the 2024 version of Meyers for the rest of the season.

It will be fascinating to see how Meyers integrates into Liam Coen's offense.

Is Jakobi Meyers trade a sign that Travis Hunter will miss significant time?

Article Continues Below

Does this Meyers trade suggest that Jacksonville is worried about missing Hunter for a long period of time?

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave a concerning injury update on Hunter on Monday.

“First of all, Travis Hunter is somebody that doesn’t miss time,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So when he goes down, he goes out for four weeks minimum. That tells you that’s not great. I think my sense is it’s going to be beyond that. It’s going to be as I was told, it’s going to be ‘a while before Travis Hunter comes back.’ And Jacksonville has been willing, and as long as they stay alive, I think we could see Travis Hunter again later this season.”

Meyers should keep Jacksonville competitive alongside second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Plus, assuming Hunter returns in 2025, the Jaguars will have a dangerous wide receiver trio for Trevor Lawrence.

GM James Gladstone has given the Jaguars the pieces they need to compete in 2025. Now it is on Coen and the players to make it happen.

Next up for the Jaguars is a crucial Week 10 matchup against the Texans.