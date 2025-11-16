When the Baltimore Ravens selected tight end Mark Andrews with the 86th overall pick in the 2018 draft, they were hopeful he would be a key addition to their passing offense. Instead, Andrews has turned into one of the greatest tight ends of the last decade and helped the Ravens create a perennial playoff contender. While Andrews has been in constant trade rumors since last season and battled injuries throughout his career, his consistency as a pass catcher and chemistry with returning quarterback Lamar Jackson have him on the doorstep of breaking two of the team's longstanding records.

Entering Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Andrews is four yards away from breaking the Ravens' all-time record for receiving yards, which Derrick Mason currently holds with 5,777 yards. He is also seven receptions away from breaking Mason’s all-time franchise record of 471 catches, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It took Mason six seasons to set the Ravens' franchise record in receiving yards and receptions. Now in Year 8, Andrews is almost guaranteed to break both records. One key reason for Andrews' near-decade-long success is his relationship with Jackson. In 101 games with Jackson under center, Andrews has totaled 399 receptions for 4,993 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Another reason Andrews might break both records as soon as Week 11 is his history against the Browns. In 15 career games, Andrews has caught 60 passes for 757 yards and 11 touchdowns. Andrews is also on a hot streak since Jackson returned from a hamstring injury, catching five passes and three touchdowns in the last two games.

Once Andrews surpasses Mason for yards and receptions, he will hold the Ravens' all-time receiving trifecta, having already broken the team's all-time touchdown record in 2024.