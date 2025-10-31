New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss Sunday's home matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons due to a toe injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This unfortunate news became the likeliest outcome after the 27-year-old sat out of practice again. The AFC East division leaders will presumably distribute more carries to rookie TreVeyon Henderson, who has flashed explosiveness at different points of the campaign.

Stevenson has been a consistent presence in the Patriots' backfield for the last few years, so replacing him may not be as seamless as fans would prefer. Despite his fumbling issues, which he has curtailed over the last month, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick has clearly earned the organization's trust. He has logged a team-high 83 carries for 279 yards and three touchdowns this season. Though, one has to wonder how long Stevenson will remain the lead back.

Article Continues Below

New England invested an early second-round selection on Henderson, and although the offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may feel more comfortable going with a veteran, the rookie has been the more efficient rusher. The former Ohio State star and national champion is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and broke out for 75 yards against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday (did commit a fumble, though).

A Week 9 clash with the Falcons could present Henderson with an opportunity to seize a bigger role in the offense. However, given how committed the Patriots have been to him, Rhamondre Stevenson will presumably retain meaningful reps for at least this season. He will cheer on the Pats in Gillette Stadium, as they strive for their sixth straight victory.