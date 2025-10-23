The New York Jets quarterback drama has taken center stage in Floram Park, New Jersey, with owner Woody Johnson making disparaging remarks about quarterback Justin Fields. Now, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini reported that there could be more issues with the Jets' Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor.

“No sign of Garrett Wilson at practice,” Cimini reported. “Also, do not see tight end Mason Taylor.”

This is concerning for the Jets, who are currently 0-7 and still looking for a win. Things got so bad for the Jets that they benched Fields during the 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. But things just got complicated, as Tyrod Taylor has an injury that could make things difficult for the team as they attempt to secure a victory.

This team is not just playing poorly; they are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Not only is the offensive side of the ball dealing with injuries, but the Jets have also been without Sauce Gardner on defense. But the developments regarding Wilson and Taylor could also create an even greater disadvantage.

The Jets offense currently ranks just 27th in points per game and 29th in yards per game. Additionally, they are dead last in passing yards per game. Despite those metrics, they are ninth in rushing yards per game, fueled by Fields and running back Breece Hall. The Jets have not done a good job of converting on third downs, ranking 29th in that category.

These numbers helped fuel the quarterback switch. Of course, it does not help that the Jets are playing poorly on defense. So far, they are just 29th in sacks and have not recorded a single interception this season.

If Tyrod Taylor is unable to play this Sunday, the Jets will likely turn back to Fields and hope he can play better. But potentially not having Wilson or Mason Taylor available could harm their chances of getting that first victory. The Jets will hope to figure it out before they head to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals.