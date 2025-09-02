Fantasy Football draft season is upon us, and picking the right tight end can be a key reason for winning the championship. There are not many elite tight ends, so overdrafting someone like Brock Bowers is almost impossible. But that does not remain true for all tight ends. According to FantasyPros.com's Average Draft Position, there are many tight ends you can overdraft in fantasy football, including Travis Kelce.

Last year, George Kittle, Trey McBride, and Bowers were the only tight ends to score over 15 points per game. The fantasy football teams that had those players were better off than those who overdrafted players like Kyle Pitts or Dalton Schultz. While other positions are valued higher than the tight end, they can help you win the league.

Which tight ends should you pass up in your fantasy football draft? And how long should you wait to take them?

A fantasy football legend should be sliding

The Kansas City Chiefs are usually a good team to bet on in fantasy drafts. They sling the ball around the yard, score a lot of points, and play in primetime games that are more fun to watch. But a first ballot Hall of Famer that helped win leagues in the past has slipped. Travis Kelce's ADP is 62.8, sixth among tight ends, which is too high.

In 2024, Kelce was sixth among tight ends in fantasy points per game. Even in a down Patrick Mahomes season, he had a few massive weeks that helped win matchups. But he had too many games where he failed to reach ten points, which could be an omen for the future. He is not getting any younger, and Noah Gray should be a bigger part of the offense.

If Kelce falls into the 80s or 90s in your fantasy football draft, it is worth taking him there. But at 62nd overall, there are better running backs and wide receivers that can play in your flex spot. Players like Isaiah Pacheco, Baker Mayfield, and Zay Flowers could have more points this year than Kelce and are being drafted in the same area.

Avoid the Steelers' tight end situation too early

The Pittsburgh Steelers have 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and he did not get the most out of his tight ends with the New York Jets. With Jonnu Smith and Pat Friermuth on the squad, there is no telling who will get more targets. Smith is being drafted ahead of Freiermuth, 146.0 compared to 203.4. That may be after your draft ends, but if you get the opportunity to take a Pittsburgh tight end, pass it up.

Freiermuth was ninth in fantasy football points per game among tight ends last season in PPR leagues. If he repeats that output with worse quarterback play and a challenger at the position, it would be a surprise. Smith struggled when Tua Tagovailoa was out. Rodgers does not get the ball down the field, which is where Smith succeeded.

Cade Otton is being drafted in the same neighborhood as Freiermuth and does not have the same competition. Baker Mayfield is a better quarterback right now than Rodgers, and that should be enough to pick Otton instead.

David Njoku still does not have a good quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are not going to have a good season this year. They have so many quarterbacks that they might need to bring four out of training camp. Their defense could help win some games, but the offense won't move the ball. David Njoku won't catch many passes from Joe Flacco, so you should not draft him in fantasy football.

Njoku's ADP is 86.0, ninth among tight ends. Last year, with terrible quarterback play, he finished 11th in points per game among tight ends. But this year's quarterback play may be worse, especially considering one huge game Njoku had with Jameis Winston. Will he go nine catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns at any point this year, as he did against Denver last year? If you think not, then you should not draft him.

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is being drafted after Njoku, according to ADP. With Chris Godwin and Jalin McMillian out to start the season, Egbuka is a better bet than Njoku.