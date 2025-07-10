Every year, on one of the most eventful days of the summer, people go crazy on the 4th of July. Fireworks are shot everywhere, and people go out of their way to be a part of the fun. It is a day that embraces America. Injuries always happen, and it isn't a shock anymore when we hear a famous person affected by a mistake on this day. Athletes have injured parts of their bodies, and the latest news shares that Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris sustained an eye injury during a fireworks incident. Harris and others were at a 4th of July event.

Here is the statement from Doug Hendrickson: “Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

This news had been rumored for a few days now.

Now, the rumors are confirmed true. Harris should make a full recovery, but this is not an ideal situation. He is extremely lucky the injury isn't worse than what it is.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to be the starting running back ahead of first-round pick Omarion Hampton. Even though neither of them has played a game with the Chargers yet, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the offense cannot afford to lose one of these backs to an injury. LA is expected to become a rushing force in the NFL with these two backs and the massive offensive line they contain.