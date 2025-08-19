Matthew Stafford finally returned to practice after sitting out most of training camp with a back injury. The Los Angeles Rams have remained optimistic that the veteran quarterback will be good to go by the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, Stafford's latest update supports that optimism.

Reports indicate that Stafford, who is 37 years old, participated in team drills once again, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. That makes two consecutive days in which Matthew Stafford has practiced with teammates.

“Matthew Stafford is participating in team drills for the second day in a row.”

With how things are playing out, it appears the two-time Pro Bowler is on pace to start the regular season for the Rams. It's been a long offseason, and despite the concerns, keeping Matthew Stafford on the sideline for several weeks may just pay off for the franchise. There is still enough time for him to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign despite missing multiple weeks.

The Rams will largely benefit with Stafford under center, as there is speculation the team wouldn't be nearly as competitive without him. So, ideally, Matthew Stafford remains healthy throughout the entire season. If he can do that, then Los Angeles should have a chance in the NFC West.

Stafford, who is seemingly an ageless wonder, proved yet again how consistent he is, demanding the huddle last season. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback ended last year with 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes while owning a 65.8% completion percentage. His efforts led the Rams to the playoffs. However, the club's journey to the Super Bowl ended with a 28-22 Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

L.A. hopes to remain competitive once again after making some notable changes to the roster. The front office managed to acquire Davante Adams while trading Cooper Kupp to the Seattle Seahawks. Additionally, Puka Nacua is healthy to begin the season, giving Matthew Stafford some serious firepower to orchestrate the offense.