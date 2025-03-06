The Jacksonville Jaguars will not be releasing wide receiver Christian Kirk, but they are instead trading him to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars will receive a 2026 seventh-round draft pick in the trade. The pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Rams.

“A deal before a release: Jaguars are trading WR Christian Kirk to the Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick that originally belonged to the Rams, as @DMRussini reported,” Adam Schefter said in a post.

There was a lot of speculation regarding the Jaguars releasing Christian Kirk this offseason, but they elected to go with a trade. Either way, Kirk will not be back in Jacksonville next season.

Kirk has been in the NFL for seven seasons now, as he started his career back in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals. After playing college football at Texas A&M, Kirk was taken with the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Cardinals, and then he joined the Jaguars ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2021 and 2022, Kirk put up impressive numbers: he finished just shy of 1,000 receiving yards in his final season with the Cardinals, and then ended up with 1,108 in his first year in Jacksonville.

Unfortunately for Kirk, his last two seasons have been plagued by injuries. He played in just 12 games during the 2023 season, and last year he was only able to play in eight. He ended up finishing the season with 27 receptions for 379 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars were reportedly planning to release Christian Kirk, but now he has been traded to the Texans. We have seen Kirk have impressive seasons when he can stay healthy, and he will have a lot of pieces around him in Houston that can make him better. It will be interesting to see how this next phase of his career plays out.