Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Far Cry 5 can now reach 60 FPS, allowing fans to play the game in the same fidelity on Xbox Series X and PS5 as they do on PC. This is thanks to a new free patch for the game.

It’s always fun to return to the worlds we haven’t played in for some time, so this new 60 FPS free update from Ubisoft for Far Cry 5 is definitely welcome. Now, players can take on the entire cult of Joseph Seed all over again on consoles, but this time at glorious 60 FPS. Ubisoft also confirms that this boost is applicable to all game modes of Far Cry 5: solo campaign, co-op, Arcade, and all DLCs on Xbox Series X and PC.

Ubisoft is also holding a free weekend for Far Cry 5 from March 23-27 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam Store, and the Epic Games Store. Players will have access to all the main game content throughout the free weekend and can snag the full game for 85% off, on which their free trial weekend progress would get carried over.

In Far Cry 5, players take on the role of a US operative that gets cut off from the rest of the world in rural Hope County, Montana. They are flanked by a fanatical doomsday cult, and so, players will have to join forces with residents to create a resistance group and liberate the community and themself from the influence of Joseph Seed’s group. Players will have to take to the skies in dogfights against cultists across Big Sky Country; destroy cult supplies with vehicles, explosives, and more; and recruit Guns for Hire from a large cast of characters, or even Fangs for Hire, your friendly neighborhood savage animal companions.

