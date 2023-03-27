Start revving your engines — more information about the upcoming tenth installment in the Fast & Furious saga, Fast X, has dropped, including the name of Brie Larson’s character and some new images that showcase stars Vin Diesel and another franchise newcomer, Jason Momoa.

Brie Larson has a big year of franchise fare in 2023, with her return as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel slated for this fall’s The Marvels, but she makes her first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast X. Speaking with Total Film, Larson revealed that her character, Tess, is the daughter of Mr. Nobody — played by Kurt Russell.

“Tess is Mr. Nobody’s daughter,” said Larson in the interview. “She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she’s gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it’s an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that’s family for life.”

The new images — which were revealed by Total Film in their exclusive report and can be seen below — give new looks at three of the central characters of Fast X. The first image shows Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) surrounded by a crowd, presumably gearing up for a street race — a staple of the earlier entries in the franchise that seems to be getting a bit of a resurgence. The next image shows Dom alongside Tess, who has beers in her hands which surprisingly don’t appear to be Coronas (another franchise staple). The final image puts Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) on full display. Dante is the antagonist of Fast X who is seeking revenge after the events of Fast Five.

Joining franchise favourites in #FastX are Brie Larson as Tess and Jason Momoa as new villain Dante pic.twitter.com/iMILqB3Tbi — Total Film (@totalfilm) March 27, 2023

While Fast X is still nearly two months out from release, fans of the street racing franchise will have plenty to dig into with these new images and quotes. You can check out the new images above and the trailer for the film below.

Fast X will be released in theaters on May 19.