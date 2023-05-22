Time truly does heal all wounds, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s [not-so] secret return in Fast X has taken the pop culture world by storm. But it seems like Vin Diesel — the one who primarily had beef with Johnson — is happy to have Johnson and others back in the family.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Fast X

In addition to Johnson’s return, Gal Gadot returned as Giesel in a shocking turn of events at the end of the film. Giesel died in Fast & Furious 6, but as her on-screen boyfriend Han (Sung Kang) showed, no one’s truly dead in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel talks about keeping the #FastX cameos a secret: "So excited to have them back home." https://t.co/xyi6J6I1ta pic.twitter.com/JmOYxnXgjI — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2023

When asked about the difficulty of keeping these cameos a secret (evidently, one was harder to keep than the other), Diesel told Variety, “[It was] hard. Not easy. [I’m] so excited. [I’m] so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people.”

The implications of these returns are that Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Giesel will rejoin the family in the next two sequels that will presumably end this Fast & Furious saga. It is a bit surprising, to be honest. Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had one of the most entertaining feuds of bravado for the past few years, with Diesel publicly asking Johnson to return to the franchise and Johnson calling out Diesel’s “manipulation.”

Fast X was originally a first of a two-part finale to the series, but Diesel let it be known on the film’s red carpet that it may be the first part of a trilogy to end it. The film did just dethrone Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in its third weekend for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend, grossing $67.5 million domestically and $267.3 million worldwide in its first weekend. The quality of the films themselves seems to be secondary, as it’s clear that as long as the movies are making money, more installments are welcome.

Fast X is in theaters now.