Despite the departure of Paul George during the offseason, the Clippers have been pulling out all the surprises this year. During the 2024-25 season, the team is sitting in the fifth spot in the tough Western Conference with a 24-17 record. To make matters more interesting, they've been doing it without Kawhi Leonard.

Although the Clippers have been great, they're still far from perfect. The biggest flaw for Los Angeles is the void at the backup center position. With Ivica Zubac singlehandedly holding down the fort for the Clippers, he could use some help to further propel the team's surprise run. For that to happen, the front office needs to find some big bodies at the trade deadline.

Too much reliance on Ivica Zubac at center

There's no doubt that Ivica Zubac has been phenomenal for the Clippers, even when they were without Leonard. A lot of that has to do with the brilliance of Zubac. In the ongoing 2024-25 season, the 7-foot center has been averaging 15 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per outing while shooting 61.5% from the field overall. Although Zubac has been amazing, he's the lone center that has been contributing for the Clippers.

At 27 years of age, Zubac is showing glimpses of his prime years. But while the resident center has been playing up to par, it's worth wondering how sustainable it is to let him handle this workload as the season progresses.

If the Clippers are serious about aiming for a deep playoff run, the team needs to fortify their frontcourt. The Western Conference is littered with elite big men including Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, and Victor Wembanyama. With Zubac as the lone reliable center, it might be too much to handle even for the rising big man.

Unreliable reserve big men

As mentioned previously, outside of Zubac, the Clippers don't have much help in the frontcourt. To make matters worse, this was also the story last season for Los Angeles. Currently, the team's bench at the center position includes Mo Bamba and Kai Jones, who aren't exactly upgrades compared to last year's Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate.

It wasn't long ago when Bamba was a celebrated college star who entered the NBA with high expectations. Since then, he's more of a bust due to a myriad of injuries. With the Clippers, the former University of Texas standout is averaging a so-so 4.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing while converting 44.0% of his shots from the floor. Given that he is limited offensively, it's easy to see why he hasn't been able to become a reliable backup to Zubac.

Jones was a controversial figure early in his career, having displayed wild behavior on social media capped off by a trade demand while with the Charlotte Hornets. Since then, the Clippers have given him a chance to erase all that. While Jones has shown better behavior, his production on the court, like Bamba, hasn't reflected his status as a first-round draft pick. Jones is only averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Without Zubac on the floor, the Clippers' roster has a glaring weakness in their frontcourt. The team has basically gambled on these players, who were once filled with potential. Unfortunately, the gamble isn't paying off.

Trade with the Portland Trail Blazers

Clippers receive: Robert Williams ($12.4 million)

Blazers receive: Terrence Mann ($11.4 million) and Cam Christie ($1.2 million)

Since acquiring Paul George, the Clippers don't exactly have plenty of assets and draft capital to move around. However, it's still possible for them to execute a deal. One of the best big men they can acquire is Blazers center Robert Williams, who's widely known as Time Lord.

Williams will ultimately provide some defensive teeth for Los Angeles. For the season, he is averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in 13 outings. But more importantly, he seems like the perfect fit for the Clippers' backup position.

Despite his impact on defense, the Blazers could want to move on from the 6-foot-9 center, especially with his injury history. And as a rebuilding team, the Blazers could use him as a trade asset for long-term players instead, which the Clippers can take advantage of.

The Clippers can dangle Terrence Mann, who's capable of going off. He's showing a dip in production this year, logging in only 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. The Blazers could be enticed by Mann's scoring, given that he's a player they can rely on offensively. Aside from Mann, the Clippers can also throw rookie Cam Christie into the mix as a salary filler. He's also a young player who the Blazers can develop better.