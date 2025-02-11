The Vegas Golden Knights are once again an elite team in the NHL. Vegas had some struggles in 2023-24 that saw them drop to the Wild Card places in the Western Conference. Of course, this squad still made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, their Stanley Cup title defense did not go well. The Dallas Stars eliminated the Golden Knights in seven games in the first round.

Vegas lost massive pieces in NHL Free Agency over the summer. Jonathan Marchessault signed with the Nashville Predators after playing in Vegas from the team's inception. Moreover, top-six center Chandler Stephenson signed on with the Seattle Kraken. Finally, the Golden Knights traded Paul Cotter to the New Jersey Devils around the 2024 NHL Draft.

These losses would certainly work to slow down any team. Especially a team that fell down the standings despite making the playoffs. However, Vegas has certainly not slowed down this year. They enter the NHL's 4 Nations break with a record of 33-17-6, giving them 72 points on the year. They are second in the Pacific Division behind the Edmonton Oilers by virtue of a tiebreaker.

The Golden Knights could certainly make some moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. But what do they need? They don't have many flaws, but they aren't a perfect team. And one flaw, in particular, stands out as one Vegas should prioritize heading into March 7th.

Golden Knights lack scoring punch in middle-six

Vegas has added a veteran forward before the NHL Trade Deadline, to be fair. The Golden Knights signed Brandon Saad for the remainder of the season after the Blues waived Saad and terminated his contract. Saad is a fair addition to the team. He has won the Stanley Cup and he put up one of his best career seasons in 2023-24.

However, Vegas still lacks a scoring punch in the middle-six. Mark Stone has had an incredible season when he's healthy. Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar, on the other hand, have struggled, especially recently.

Howeden has 16 goals and 23 points to this point in the season. However, most of those points came in the early months of the campaign. Over the last two months, the Vegas forward has just one goal and four points.

Kolesar, meanwhile, has split time between the third and fourth lines. The Golden Knights forward has 10 goals and 22 points through 56 games. His last goal came on January 12 against the Minnesota Wild — a 4-1 Vegas victory.

Others who have skated in the middle six have also not performed well offensively. Alexander Holtz — who came over in the Paul Cotter trade — scored three goals in 49 games before a demotion to the AHL. Veteran Tanner Pearson scored 19 points in 53 games before going down with an injury.

The Golden Knights can clearly use some secondary offense. Unfortunately, it won't be easy for them to acquire it. There are certainly secondary scorers they could add at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. But Vegas has little in the way of tradeable assets they can use to acquire a middle-six forward.

Vegas does not own a first-round pick until 2027. Additionally, they have few prospects who could be used in a trade for one of the secondary scorers on the trade market. 2024 first-round pick Trevor Connelly could see himself on the move. Outside of him, though, there isn't much.

This team will need to get creative to make moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. In any event, their top priority is clear. Add a middle-six scorer who can take the pressure off the likes of Stone and Jack Eichel. If they do that, the Golden Knights could once again solidify themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in 2025.