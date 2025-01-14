The Nashville Predators have been one of the most disappointing and surprising teams in the NHL so far in the 2024-25 season, as they were viewed by most as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders thanks to their high-spending offseason. Instead, they're the second-worst team in the Western Conference.

On Tuesday, the Predators will play the Vegas Golden Knights, the first time this season that former Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault will have to face his old teammates.

Marchessault said that he'll be having dinner with some of his former teammates on Monday night before the following night's contest, and that it's a game he's naturally looking forward to, via The Las Vegas Review Journal.

“I would say I’m more excited to see all my teammates that I played with for a lot of years, and that I won with,” Marchessault said. “That’s the thing I’m excited to do. I can’t wait to see the boys.”

“At the end of the day, I was just sad of leaving seven years of greatness in a great organization,” Marchessault continued. “As much as you want to say that they have a reputation of being a hard team, they run a performance-based team. The way they do it sometimes can be harsh, but it’s really a great way to do it.

“When July 1 happened, I was just sad to not be part of that anymore because I know it’s a great organization.”

After winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2023 and helping the Golden Knights to the first Stanley Cup win in franchise history, he and Vegas management were unable to come to terms on a new contract, and he signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Predators on the first day of free-agency during the offseason.

Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault was an original Golden Knights misfit

Arguably the most consistent performer in the relatively short history of the Golden Knights, Marchessault was a diamond in the rough that Vegas unearthed during the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Florida Panthers. He quickly made an impact in Vegas' inaugural season and became one of their most consistent performers in both the regular season and postseason.

Marchessault has scored 14 goals and with 17 assists in 42 games so far this season, a far-cry from the 42 goals he scored last season, his last campaign with Vegas.