Former FC Barcelona star Dani Alves has been released from prison on bail for €1 million as he awaits final sentencing in his sexual assault case, reported by GOAL. Alves, who was sentenced to four and a half years in jail, appealed the sentence and requested bail during a hearing.
He assured the court that he would not flee the country and expressed his belief in justice. Alves's lawyer, Ines Guardiola, argued for his release on bail, highlighting his strong ties to Barcelona, where he played for the club from 2008 to 2016 and returned for a second stint in 2021.
During the bail hearing, Alves stated, “I'm not going to run away, and I will be at the disposal of the court until the end.” His plea was successful, and he will now be released from prison, pending the final sentencing. In addition to the bail amount of €1 million, Alves has surrendered his passports and must make weekly appearances in court. He is also prohibited from approaching his accuser within a 1km radius and communicating with her.
Alves was found guilty of sexual assault in February, leading to his initial sentencing. However, he has appealed the decision, seeking a different outcome. While he awaits the final verdict, Alves will be able to continue his activities outside of prison, under certain restrictions. The release on bail provides him with the opportunity to prepare his defense and present his case before the court.
This development marks a significant turning point in Dani Alves's legal battle. Having spent the last 14 months behind bars, he can now focus on his legal proceedings from a different setting. Alves's release on bail allows him to maintain his innocence while respecting the legal process. As he steps out of prison, he remains committed to cooperating fully with the court and ensuring justice is served.
As the former FC Barcelona star continues to navigate the legal system, the football world watches closely. Supporters and fans eagerly await the resolution of his case, hoping for a fair judgment that upholds justice and respects the rights of all parties involved.