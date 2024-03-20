FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta faces criticism for allegedly favoring Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over club icon Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL.
Laporta's tenure at Barcelona has drawn attention, particularly for his failure to secure the renewal of Messi's contract, ultimately leading to Messi's departure from the club in 2021 and his subsequent move to PSG. Victor Font, Laporta's main rival in the 2021 presidential elections, has accused Laporta of prioritizing the creation of a European Super League over retaining Messi.
Font claims that Laporta could have afforded to renew Messi's contract by accepting a financial injection from La Liga president Javier Tebas's CVC deal. However, Laporta allegedly opted to side with Real Madrid and Florentino Perez in pursuing the European Super League.
In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Font criticized Laporta's decision-making, stating, “The club had to choose between Messi and Florentino, and they chose Florentino.” Font further highlighted Laporta's alignment with Perez's advisor on financial matters, suggesting a preference for Real Madrid's interests.
Despite Laporta's subsequent efforts to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona after his stint with PSG, Messi opted to join Inter Miami in MLS, citing concerns over the club's ongoing financial challenges.
While Laporta has managed to secure signings such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde through financial maneuvers, Barcelona continues to face financial difficulties. Laporta, along with Perez, remains committed to the European Super League, despite opposition from other clubs.
Joan Laporta's presidency at Barcelona is set to continue until 2026, with the next round of elections scheduled for that year.