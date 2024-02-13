FC Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan is making headlines, but this time it's not about his on-field prowess, It's his wife, Sara Arfaoui

FC Barcelona‘s Ilkay Gundogan is making headlines, but this time it's not about his on-field prowess. It's his wife, Sara Arfaoui, who recently confessed to missing life in Manchester, just seven months after their move to Barcelona from Manchester City, reported by GOAL. This revelation comes as a surprise, considering Arfaoui's previous criticism of Manchester's food.

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, Arfaoui shared her sentiments about their life in Manchester, stating, “When I was in Manchester, my whole life was around football. My friends were football, the people I met through my husband, and then I didn't have anything that was just my world outside of that. And I'm a social person. So it took me a bit of time, but I made friends, and it was really nice.”

She continued, “Over the years, I would see friends moving, so it's something that's always around in football, and you would suddenly just have a phone call from them telling you they're going to another country. So, it's always around, it's always happening, but I didn't imagine that it would be us, and when it's you, it's a big shock. It's always sad, especially because you make friends, you're happy somewhere, you build your life, and then you have to leave all the people you love.”

This revelation comes after Arfaoui criticized Manchester's food last year on her Instagram story. However, her recent comments indicate that she eventually grew to love life in England, highlighting the social connections and routines that made it a memorable chapter in their lives.

While Ilkay Gundogan's move to Barcelona hasn't seen the same success as his time with Manchester City, his wife's reflections offer a unique perspective on the challenges and adjustments that footballers and their families face with frequent transfers. As Barcelona faces Celta Vigo in La Liga and gears up for the Champions League clash against Napoli, the couple's journey continues in the footballing world.