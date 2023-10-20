Barcelona‘s president Joan Laporta has set the stage for a highly anticipated return of Lionel Messi to Camp Nou, reported by GOAL. The legendary Argentine left Barcelona in 2021, heading to Paris Saint-Germain due to financial constraints at the Catalan club. Despite the disappointment of his departure, the possibility of a reunion was floated in 2023 when Barcelona welcomed him back with open arms. However, Messi chose a new adventure in the MLS with Inter Miami, a franchise co-owned by David Beckham.

While Messi won't be making a permanent comeback soon, Laporta revealed plans for a heartfelt return. He mentioned, “It would be fantastic if Messi could be present at the Camp Nou’s premiere.” Laporta proposed two potential dates for this emotional reunion: “We will be returning in November 2024, and that could also be an important date. Let’s see. We would like it, and I hope it can happen.”

Additionally, Laporta hinted at a significant event in 2026, stating, “If it were in June 2026, it would be when the Spotify Camp Nou is finished.” This suggests that Messi might grace the Camp Nou once again during the completion of the stadium's renovation.

While a permanent return is not on the cards immediately, the prospect of Lionel Messi stepping back onto the familiar turf of Camp Nou for a friendly or exhibition match has sparked excitement among fans, ensuring a warm reception for the footballing legend whenever he decides to return.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV