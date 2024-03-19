Inter Miami‘s rising talent, Ryan Carmichael, has offered insights into training alongside soccer legend Lionel Messi, describing the experience as “surreal” and highlighting Messi's unparalleled abilities on the field, reported by GOAL.
Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has not only made a significant impact with his stellar performances but has also raised the standards both on and off the pitch. Carmichael, who joined the Herons in the 2024 SuperDraft, considers himself fortunate to train alongside Messi daily.
Recalling his encounters with Messi, Carmichael expressed awe at the Argentine's remarkable foresight and skill, stating, “He is on a completely different level on the pitch as he always seems to be five or six steps ahead.” Despite the language barrier, Carmichael cherished the opportunity to introduce himself to Messi and witness firsthand the Argentine's footballing genius.
Messi's influence has been palpable at Inter Miami, contributing to the team's historic Leagues Cup triumph in his debut season and currently leading them to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. Carmichael, aspiring to contribute to the team's success, aims to make his mark and earn a spot in the first team.
Looking ahead, Carmichael remains focused on his personal growth and development, hoping to seize the opportunity to play alongside Messi while aiming to advance his career with Inter Miami. However, Messi's recent injury setback has temporarily sidelined him, prompting Carmichael and his teammates to prepare for their upcoming match against the New York Red Bulls.
As Ryan Carmichael continues to hone his skills and chase his dreams, training alongside a footballing legend like Lionel Messi serves as both inspiration and motivation for the young talent at Inter Miami.
