Experience the excitement as FC Dallas returns to its roots at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, hosting Inter Miami CF.

FC Dallas enthusiasts are gearing up for a historic moment as the team prepares to grace the Cotton Bowl Stadium, their original home turf, in a highly anticipated showdown against Inter Miami CF. The upcoming preseason friendly on January 22nd signifies a significant return for FC Dallas, marking their first appearance at this iconic stadium since 2009.

President Dan Hunt expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the symbolic significance of this match. “We're excited to step back onto the historic grounds of the Cotton Bowl and welcome Inter Miami CF. This event not only kicks off our 2024 preseason but also reconnects us with our roots, reviving memories of the stadium that birthed our franchise,” said Hunt.

The involvement of football icons amplifies the excitement surrounding this match. Memories from the thrilling encounter between Inter Miami and FC Dallas in last August's Leagues Cup action still linger, notably when Lionel Messi, amidst a 4-3 scoreline, showcased his brilliance with a free-kick goal, further intensifying the anticipation for their rematch.

Adding to the star-studded affair is the reunion of former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, now representing Inter Miami. The duo's storied history from their successful tenure at Barcelona fuels anticipation for their performance on the same pitch again.

Further amplifying the excitement is FC Dallas' representation at the U.S. Men's National Team January Camp by forward Bernard Kamungo and defender Nkosi Tafari. Their return in time for this historic clash elevates the stakes and anticipation for the friendly encounter.

Mayor Eric L. Johnson underlined the city's enthusiasm for this momentous event, emphasizing Dallas' deep soccer roots and the buzz generated by hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. The buzz around this friendly encounter reignites local enthusiasm and serves as a testament to the city's fervor for soccer.

With the stage set, FC Dallas season ticket holders eagerly await the match, while tickets for the public are set to go on sale, promising a vibrant and memorable event celebrating the club's heritage and soccer's rich legacy in Dallas.