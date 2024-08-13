The first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour's postseason, begins on Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The 36 FedEx Cup events in 2024 include the PGA Tour regular season and the majors. This year has been, of course, thoroughly dominated by Scottie Scheffler, who leads the points race by a mile. The World No. 1 won a staggering six tournaments (plus a gold medal!), racking up historic prize money.

Last year, Viktor Hovland (ranked no. 57 in the '24 standings) capped a sensational summer by winning the last two legs of the playoffs — the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. Lucas Glover came out of nowhere with back-to-back wins at the Wyndham Championship (to qualify for the playoffs) and at the St. Jude.

2024 marks the second year of the current FedEx Cup Playoffs format. Here's how it works, and who's playing.

How the FedEx Cup Playoffs work

The FedEx Cup was introduced in 2007. Of the 14 different winners, Rory McIlroy (three) and Tiger Woods (two) are the only multiple-time champs.

The top 50 finishers in Memphis (Aug. 15-18) will book a trip to Colorado for the BMW (Aug. 22-25), and secure places in next year's signature events. The top 30 finishers at Castle Pines will advance to East Lake (Aug. 29-Sep. 1).

At East Lake, the points leader will start at 10-under, the second at 8-under, and so on. It's stroke play from there. There are no cuts in playoff events.

The winner of the TOUR Championship pockets $25 million (of the $100 million Playoffs purse).

FedEx Cup Playoffs field

In 2023, the PGA Tour limited the playoff field to 70. It's more exclusive than it sounds.

Last year, major winners like Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas missed the cut. Four 2024 PGA Tour winners aren't headed to TPC Southwind.

Victor Perez of France, fresh off a storybook near-medal Paris Olympics run, carded four rounds in the 60s at the Wyndham to maintain the last spot. Ludvig Aberg will be a popular pick in his postseason debut.

Here's the FedEx Cup Playoffs field, ranked 1-70 in the regular season points standings: