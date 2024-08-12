Scottie Scheffler earned himself an $8 million bonus — more than all but seven PGA Tour players have made in 2024 — for winning the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 for the 2024 PGA Tour's FedExCup regular season, which concluded at the Wyndham Championship.

Scheffler, ranked no. 1 in the world, became the first player since Tiger Woods to win six times on the PGA Tour before July. Every win carried upper-echelon prize money. Scheffler won four of the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, the Memorial, Travelers Championship), the Players (with the biggest purse on Tour), and a major (the Masters).

“It's been an incredible year for me both on and off the course, so to finish up the regular season by earning the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is an honor,” Scheffler said in a statement. “Every year I try to perform and compete to the best of my abilities, so this award really represents the hard work put in throughout the course of the season with the support of my family and team.”

Scottie Scheffler's lucrative year

Scheffler has earned $28,248,691 (pre-bonus) in 2024 — about $13 million more than double-major winner Xander Schauffele. Only seven golfers — Scheffler, Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa — have made more than $8 million on the PGA Tour this year.

The Comcast Business prize doles out $40 million to the top-10 players in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the regular season. Schauffele earned a $6 million bonus. McIlroy took home $4.8 million for placing third.

The PGA Tour's postseason starts Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

“Scottie Scheffler’s season has been nothing short of incredible – including a historic back-to-back win at THE PLAYERS Championship and now winning the Comcast Business Tour Top 10,” said Eileen Diskin, chief marketing officer at Comcast Business.

In the spring, planet's best ball-striker went on a historic tear, winning four out of five tournaments. The exception was a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open … when his putt to force a playoff lipped out. Scheffler bounced back by winning the Masters, then showed up late to the RBC Heritage and earned another jacket.

Scheffler's 2024 has been exceedingly eventful off-the-course, too. The 27-year-old was arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla — a case that was later dropped by the Louisville Metro Police Department. (Scheffler shot a 66 after stretching in jail.)

In May, Scottie and his wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child into the world.

To cap it off, Scheffler — inspired by Simone Biles, Suni Lee, table tennis, and the Louvre — mounted an epic comeback to win a gold medal for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

Scheffler won a cash prize of $37,500 for his first place finish at Le Golf National.