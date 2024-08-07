The Wyndham Championship is low-key one of the PGA Tour's highest-stakes events.

The Wyndham marks the PGA Tour regular-season finale; its 36th tournament of 2024. This year, the longstanding event in Greensboro, North Carolina falls in the aftermath of a captivating Men's Golf competition at the Paris Olympics. (19 golfers will tee it up at Le Golf National and Sedgefield Country Club.) In similar fashion, the Wyndham has a chance to produce a host of compelling storylines.

Here's why the Wyndham is a big deal, beyond just the 500 FedExCup points and $1.4 million (of the $7.9 million purse) that goes to the winner.

What's on the line at the Wyndham?

PGA Tour status

The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup standings will be guaranteed PGA Tour membership through 2025. The Wyndham used to be the last opportunity for dozens of golfers to cement their status. Beginning this year, players can accrue points in the FedExCup Fall — a spate of events culminating with the RSM Classic.

Still, a strong showing at Sedgefield can go a long way.

“There's going to be a tournament to win and that will be a focus,” Jordan Spieth said at his pre-tournament press conference in Greensboro. “But you almost get to have double the excitement on some of the things, guys making the Playoffs, guys kind of getting in the top 125 or making a big push to where they can get their jobs back through the rest of the fall.

“There's a lot at stake here and I think this event will just continue to get better and better, which is good because it deserves to be.”

FedExCup Playoffs

The PGA Tour regular season finale is the last chance for golfers to earn a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin with next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The top 70 in the standings post-Wyndham qualify. (This year, no. 71 will make it, in place of Grayson Murray). The top 50 after that progress to the BMW Championship in Denver and secure 2025 Signature Events spots. The final top 30 advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake.

We don't need to remind Justin Thomas. Last year, JT needed a birdie on the 18th hole of the Wyndham to make the playoffs, when this happened …

(Thomas is 19th right now, so he's good.)

JT's buddy, Jordan Spieth, sits 63rd. He's clinched Memphis, but not Denver. Spieth appears headed for offseason wrist surgery, so securing the '25 signature events would be clutch.

France's Victor Perez — who, unfortunately, doesn't get points for his spirited Sunday 63 in front of a frenzied crowd in Paris — currently occupies the 71st place. The 31-year-old enters the Wyndham with a three-point advantage over no. 71 Davis Riley, eight points ahead of no. 72, Andrew Putnam. Perez needs at least a cut to nab a postseason spot.

Nick Dunlap began 2024 as a sophomore at University of Alabama. Eight months later, he's a PGA Tour professional with two (!) wins under his belt. Dunlap is only 65th in the FedEx though, so he'll be focused on protecting his Memphis ticket while trying to book a trip to Denver. Also, he's only 20.

Defending Wyndham champ Lucas Glover, currently 76th in the standings, needs a top-24 result to advance. Last year, Glover's win vaulted him from 112th to 49th — and he carried the momentum into a victory at the St. Jude.

Unrelated: Wyndham Clark is not in the Wyndham Championship.