Fernando Tatis Jr.'s net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Tatis is a star outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite injuries and suspensions, Fernando Tatis Jr is one of MLB's biggest stars. Let's look at Fernando Tatis Jr.'s net worth in 2024.
What is Fernando Tatis Jr's net worth in 2024?: $10 million (estimate)
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s net worth in 2024 is about $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Tatis was born in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 2, 1999. His father, Fernando Tatis, was a major league baseball player, which led to Tatis Jr.'s skill and obsession with the sport. It didn't take long to introduce himself to the professional baseball world.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s early career
The Chicago White Sox signed Tatis Jr. as a 16-year-old as an international free agent. The White Sox sent Tatis to the San Diego Padres the following year in a trade for James Shields, and Tatis began playing in the minor leagues.
Tatis had plenty of success with the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the San Antonio Missions, hitting 38 home runs and 118 RBIs over two seasons. This performance made him the top prospect in baseball.
The Padres added Tatis to their roster for the 2019 season, and he made an immediate impact. He had two hits in his debut against the San Francisco Giants and tallied his first home run a few games later.
Tatis totaled 22 home runs and 106 hits in 84 games before his season ended with a back injury in August. Fernando played only half of the season but was still voted third for the National League Rookie of the Year.
Fernando Tatis Jr. returns with a vengeance
Tatis was in the Top 10 of several batting statistics during the 2020 season. The Padres were the fourth seed in the National League and defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round.
Tatis hit two home runs in the series-clinching game. The Padres bowed out to their California-rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Tatis finished fourth for the National League MVP.
The Padres showed their trust in the Dominican-born Tatis, signing him to a 14-year, $340 million contract before the 2021 season. It was the third-richest in MLB history.
Tatis' 2021 season was slowed by a diagnosis of COVID-19 and a left-shoulder subluxation injury. The first shoulder subluxation placed him on the 10-day injured list, while a second also sidelined him for two weeks. Tatis used his second stint on the injured list to transition from shortstop to the outfield.
When he returned, Tatis began playing at his new position but continued his tear at the plate. Tatis hit .282 with 42 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. His home run total gave him the National League lead in the category. He won his second consecutive Silver Slugger award and finished third in MVP voting.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mysterious injury and suspension
Tatis underwent surgery on March 16, 2022, due to a fractured wrist. The injury was supposed to sideline him for three months, but the circumstances of the injury were what raised eyebrows. The Padres general manager alluded that the injury took place in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.
Tatis returned from the injury but was then suspended 80 games after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. He claimed it was to treat ringworm. Adidas dropped Tatis from their company sponsorship after learning of the suspension.
Tatis also missed the first 20 games of the 2023 season due to the suspension. Tatis was moved to right field full time after the Padres signed Xander Bogaerts. However, Fernando thrived in his new position, winning the Gold Glove with 27 defensive runs saved. He also won the Platinum Glove Award for the overall best defensive player.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s personal life
Tatis also earned the right to be the youngest player featured as a cover star on the MLB The Show video game series. He was the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21.
Tatis' net worth will be hindered by the deal he made in the Dominican Republic. He signed with Big League Advance, which gets 1% of a player's future earnings for every $50,000 they advance to a player. The deal helps Dominican players have money to use before signing their big contract.
The deal doesn't include his endorsements, leaving Tatis to pocket all earnings from his deals with Gatorade, BMW, Mizuno, and many more.
Nevertheless, was Fernando Tatis Jr.'s net worth in 2024 a surprise?