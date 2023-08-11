Michael Mann and Neon's Ferrari will be allowed to have its stars Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz promote the film amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The waiver (via Deadline) will allow Driver, Cruz, and the rest of the cast to promote Ferrari at events including its Venice Film Festival premiere and New York Film Festival closing night screening (among others).

Why Ferrari is allowed to do this comes down to its distributor. Similarly to A24, Neon is a non-AMPTP company, so making interim agreements with the union during the SAG-AFTRA strike was seamless.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in the biographical drama — which is based on the 1991 biography, Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine. The film will follow his downfall as bankruptcy and marriage problems arise. This results in him hedging all of his bets on the Mille Miglia to rebuild his empire. Penélope Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, Enzo's wife. Shaliene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gordon, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey also star in the film.

Michael Mann is an iconic director known for his films including Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, The Insider, Ali, and Collateral. He also executive produced the TV series Miami Vice and later adapted it into a film. Ferrari will be Mann's first film in eight years since Blackhat — beating out his previous record of six years between Public Enemies and Blackhat for the longest gap between his films. In those years, Mann kept busy with directing TV and writing a sequel novel to his film Heat, Heat 2.

Ferrari will be released on December 25.