Fetty Wap is asking to be sentenced to the mandatory minimum amount of time for his October 2021 arrest per TMZ. In legal documents obtained by the outlet read that “Fetty is seeking a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine stemming from his October 2021 arrest.”

Fetty’s legal team says that the rapper “accepts full responsibility for his crimes, but his conduct here does not and should not define him.” In addition to the rapper’s plea, Fetty’s legal team attached letters from his family and friends advocating that the “Trap Queen” MC was providing for them financially by selling drugs.

However, despite the Fetty’s plea and the letters from his family and friends, federal agents reportedly want to see the New Jersey native behind bars longer. They reportedly want Fetty to spend between 87 and 108 months in prison “claiming he participated in a massive drug trafficking organization that flooded Long Island with cocaine.”

The office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace per the tabloid say that going easy on the rapper is not warranted. They claim that Fetty “has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade.”

Fetty who was born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in October 2011 on his way to Rolling Loud New York. Federal agents apprehended the “My Way” rapper and several others after they were accused of using USPS trucks to help smuggle drugs. Federal agents say that once they investigated the matter they uncovered 16 kilograms of cocaine.

Fetty pleaded guilty in August 2022 and will be sentenced on May 24.