INDIANAPOLIS — The talented and riveting hoops during Game 2 of the opening-round playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun Wednesday night peaked with more than 3 million viewers, becoming the most-watched WNBA game ever on cable. And yet, no later than hours after it ended, the game was overshadowed by much larger problems at hand.

Expanding attention for the WNBA is great, but vile behavior can uncontrollably latch on. After the team’s 2-0 sweep, Sun forward Alyssa Thomas called out the racial comments.

“In my 11-year career, I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fanbase,” Thomas said. “It’s unacceptable… there’s no place for it. We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things I’ve been called on social media. Something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans or this league.”

Sun head coach Stephanie White chimed in afterward, saying that there’s been racism, sexism, transphobia, and homophobia throughout the course of this country. And that it’s unacceptable for the media to give platforms to racists and trolls in social media to control narratives. Before Game 2, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington received an email with both racist and violent language.

But Carrington was also targeted in person for her appearance. Someone’s shirt in the stands read: “ban nails” as they wore long fake nails dramatic in size, in response to Carrington’s incidental swat to Caitlin Clark’s eye in Game 1. Clark said it was unintentional before Game 2. But other Fever players, who talked with reporters before the Sun did for Game 2, didn’t have an opportunity to discuss the racism Sun players have undergone.

Only Christie Sides got near the subject, giving an impassioned answer to some of the hate that she and her players received this season on social media in periods when they weren’t winning as many games. But at Friday afternoon’s media exit interviews, both the Fever front office and players talked about Thomas’ comments at length, both when unprovoked or asked directly too.

Christie Sides begins with an opening (pre-written) statement on WNBA situation

Right at the first possible opportunity, Sides addressed the situation Friday.

“I wish I was sitting here pregame, getting ready for Game 3 tonight,” Sides said. “But first, I think it’s really important to make this statement on behalf of the entire Fever organization… there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in our sport. Zero. It’s unfortunately all too common on social media — and our players across the league — are too often the targets.”

Sides continued by saying that social media houses trolls who hide behind fake names, take personal shots at players, and spew ugliness and racism. It’s not what real Fever fans are like, it’s not what WNBA fans are like and it doesn’t represent the Fever organization. Fever General manager Lin Dunn sat adjacent to Sides in their joint exit interview and echoed that sentiment.

“The hate, the vitriol. It’s not Fever fans, and it has to stop,” Dunn said.

Clark was later asked about Sides’ comments denouncing racism and her overall thoughts about what her teammates and players in the WNBA have gone through. The rookie said it’s upsetting to see — that nobody should be subject to racism, hurtful, disrespectful and hateful comments and threats. They’re not fans, they’re trolls, and it razes what’s been built up to now.

“There are so many great players,” Clark said. “There are so many great players, there are so many great teams, there are so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrate. For me, that’s why I became a fan of this league. These people were my idols. I grew up wanting to be like them. Continuing to uplift and represent this league in a positive way is the best thing.”

Aliyah Boston can relate to Alyssa Thomas' comments

Fever forward Aliyah Boston, wrapping up her second season, said she has likewise been on the receiving end of some hateful messages. She didn’t say that to compete or invalidate Alyssa Thomas, but Boston’s comments shed light that when the team was losing, supposed fans were fast to harshly criticize. When the Fever were playing better though, the nice comments returned.

Regardless, Boston had to take breaks from social media.

“I feel like the media plays a big role in what other people think,” Boston said. “Sometimes people aren't even watching the games. They're just looking at storylines… It's easy to attach yourself to the Fever, because we have a lot of attention around us right now. And it’s so easy to say, I’m a Fever fan, I’m an AB fan, I’m a Caitlin fan and spew hate off of that. That’s never ok.”

“AT’s comments were, it's hard to hear, but it's also the truth in some way,” Boston said.

Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler, both Fever veterans, actually didn’t have notice of what Thomas said in the middle of the week. When both were filled in, they both said they, of course, don’t condone that behavior. Mitchell (remember, who didn’t hear the answer verbatim) said she respected the comment, yet the 12 Fever players shouldn’t be labeled for it (and Thomas didn’t).

The WNBA in 2024 garnered 54 million unique viewers among many television networks and had its highest total attendance in 22 years (2,353,735), up 48% from last season. That stark improvement brings promise for the future. It brings in more fans, and the byproduct, brings in more hate. In Game 2, Clark signaled to the refs to have someone escorted out near courtside.

Wheeler said that with the entry of Clark, she had metaphorically put earplugs in to block out the noise (hence, not seeing the Thomas comments) that may have tried to shatter their locker room. But it is important to note that the league may not be ready, nor have the privilege to be silent just yet. Players should continue to speak: about the league, the fans, and media ethics.

In hindsight, it seems that getting larger audiences was the easy part for this sport.

Now, expanding it in the correct way is the hard part. But it doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t.