Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on what she described as a “full-circle moment” ahead of Maya Moore’s jersey retirement ceremony. Clark, who grew up idolizing Moore, reflected on how special it will be to witness the event at the Target Center on Saturday.

“For me as a little kid, it’s a full-circle moment for myself,” Clark said after the Fever’s practice on Tuesday, as reported by Matthew Glenesk and Lindsay Schnell of the Indianapolis Star “Being able to live out my dream of playing in the WNBA, and be in the arena when they’re retiring her jersey, somebody that’s done so much for this league, done so much just for society and the world. She’s just a great individual, a great person.”

Clark’s connection to Moore runs deep. As a 12-year-old, she attended her first WNBA game at the Target Center, where she watched Moore dominate the court for the Minnesota Lynx, a team that would go on to win four WNBA championships during Moore's tenure. That day, after the game, She managed to meet Moore briefly, an experience that left a lasting impression on Clark.

“Ten seconds can go a long way in somebody’s life,” Clark said previously. “That’s a good lesson whether you play sports or don’t play sports, how you treat somebody matters.”

Saturday is Caitlin Clark's first time in Target Center with Fever as WNBA player

Saturday’s game between the Fever and the Lynx will hold special significance for Clark, not just because of her connection to Moore, but also because it will be her first time returning to the Target Center as a WNBA player. Moore’s jersey retirement will take place before the game, marking the culmination of a storied career that includes six WNBA All-Star selections and a legacy of excellence both on and off the court.

Earlier this year, Clark and Moore met in person when Moore surprised Clark before Iowa’s senior night game in March. The meeting, arranged by ESPN and State Farm, was a moment of pure joy for Clark, who expressed her admiration for Moore, saying she felt like she was “fangirling so hard” when they met. Now, months later, Clark will have the chance to pay tribute to her idol in person once again.