Monday night marked the start of an awesome new era. The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark will start her professional basketball journey alongside second-year center Aliyah Boston. The star duo will be exciting to watch from a fan perspective, but Clark is just as excited to play with her new teammate.
Clark glowed when speaking about the new dynamic she hopes to form with Boston after she was drafted on Monday night.
“There’s so much you can say about her. Rookie of the Year. In my eyes, one of the best players in the league. And like I said, as a point guard, my biggest job is: I’m just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game. That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna go in there and be like ‘Hey, go make a layup.’ She’s gonna make my life easy. But she’s incredible,” Clark said, per Tyler Tachman.
Aliyah Boston should indeed make Caitlin Clark's life easier. Boston is a two-way force who looks to build off a successful rookie year. She averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game during the 2023 season.
As Clark mentioned, Boston won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award. In addition, she shot an impressive 40% on three-pointers. Having Boston as a roll or pop option off screens will help Clark get in a good playmaking flow. The two stars should take the Fever offense to the next level.
It will be interesting to see how Clark adjusts to WNBA defenses after dominating the college level from beyond the arc. If she maintains her shooting ability from her Iowa days, the league could be in big trouble.
Clark's WNBA Draft night will be one to remember for a long time. Now she looks to get to work.
Caitlin Clark is ready to start her Fever career after a stellar Iowa run
Caitlin Clark has not played a single WNBA game yet, and she is already projected to be one of the best rising players in the league. Those who watched Clark play in college understand why analysts are so excited about her arrival.
The star guard held career averages of 28.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She shot 37.7% on three-pointers, a respectable percentage, but one that does not completely tell the story of her sharpshooting ability.
Clark hit deep threes with ease, often being compared to greats like Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry. Her scoring ability is not the only thing that gave her a respectable name at Iowa.
Clark broke too many records to count during her four years with the Hawkeyes. Most notably, she eclipsed Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich's records to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. In addition, she passed Diana Taurasi for most the-pointers in the NCAA Tournament after she went 9 for 20 against LSU in the Elite 8.
Unfortunately, Clark never won a national title, but she did lead Iowa to three straight Big 10 championships and was a March Madness champion runner-up during her last two years.
The 2024 WNBA Draft was loaded, and Caitlin Clark wants to cement herself as a legend with the Fever. If Clark continues to work hard, she, along with Aliyah Boston will have no problems finding success.