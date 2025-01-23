Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark kept her routine intact on her 23rd birthday, opting for a workout with the team on Wednesday. The Fever staff ensured her special day didn’t go unnoticed and celebrated the occasion.

Caitlin Clark draining buckets on her birthday

Clark has returned to the gym to prepare for the 2025 WNBA seasaon, and based on a video shared by the Fever's media team, her 3-point shooting is already in top form. During a birthday workout—celebrating her 23rd on Wednesday—the 2024 Rookie of the Year sank an impressive 50 out of 54 attempts from beyond the arc.

During the drill, Clark was tasked with making 10 shots from five spots on the court: the corner, wing, top of the key, opposite wing, and opposite corner. She completed the challenge in just 54 attempts, including an impressive streak of 23 consecutive 3-pointers.

Sure, it’s just a shooting drill without defenders, but it’s still incredibly impressive — even by professional standards.

The 23-year-old chose to skip organized basketball during the offseason, passing on both Unrivaled and overseas opportunities. Instead, she opted to take a well-deserved break and start training in Indianapolis with the Fever's new coaching staff, headed by Stephanie White.

Clark’s reputation as an exceptional shooter is well-earned. Her long-range accuracy is a cornerstone of her game, making her one of the most dangerous offensive threats in basketball.

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever

In her rookie season, Clark also made a significant impact as a playmaker, leading the league with 8.4 assists per game and setting a new single-season assist record with 337. However, it was her long-range shooting threat that created numerous opportunities for both herself and her teammates.

Although Caitlin Clark didn’t shoot as efficiently as she’s capable of—by her own high standards—she still connected on 34.4% of her 8.9 three-point attempts per game, leading the league with 122 made triples, trailing only Sabrina Ionescu's 128 in 2023.

During her college years, Clark shot at least 37.8% from beyond the arc in three of her four seasons. If she can approach that level of accuracy in the WNBA, opponents will have even more trouble containing her.

Clark had a busy birthday on Wednesday. In addition to her gym session, her foundation partnered with Scholastic's national literacy program to donate 22,000 books to schools in Iowa and Indiana that are under-resourced.

After seeing Clark's impressive workout, it's clear why so many Indiana fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2025 season.

Clark and the Fever will kick off their 2025 season on May 17, hosting the Chicago Sky at home.