Caitlin Clark has officially closed the door on her first regular season in the WNBA and set several records along the way. However, one record puts her ahead of Phoenix Mercury guard and certified hoops legend Diana Taurasi.

In the final game of the Fever’s regular season against the Washington Mystics, Clark hit a deep three that put the Fever up 18-2. The made three-point basket gave her 122 made in the season, which is the second most in a single season in WNBA history. The number also surpassed Taurasi, who hit 121 in 2006.

Clark passing Taurasi in three-pointers made certainly adds an additional wrinkle to the rivalry between the two WNBA stars, which was played up as Clark was finishing up her career at Iowa and preparing to transition to the W. Their first matchup against each other on June 30th was dubbed “The Rookie vs. The Vet” as Taurasi’s takes on how Clark would adjust to professional ball started to catch the attention of basketball fans.

“Reality is coming. We all went through it,” Taurasi said on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt during a conversation about Clark. “That happens on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come with some grown women who have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

Clark’s transition to the league wasn’t easy, but she ultimately found her rhythm and helped the Fever clinch a playoff birth. She also got some payback along the way, as the Fever managed to beat the Mercury the three times that they met them this season.

Now, Clark and the sixth-seed Fever turn their focus to the playoffs, as they prepare to face off against third-seed Connecticut Sun. The Fever played against the Sun to open the regular season and Clark looks to have a better output against them to avenge losing the season series 3-1.