While they have big stars like guard Caitlin Clark, it was the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham who went viral for twerking after their Commissioner's Cup win against the Minnesota Lynx.

During an Instagram Live after the game, Cunningham briefly appeared in the frame. BricksCenter posted it on X, formerly Twitter, captioning the post, “Sophie Cunningham twerking after winning the Cup [loudly crying face emoji].”

After twerking for a few seconds, Cunningham disappears off-screen. Still, the brief moment went viral amongst fans online, and BricksCenter's post on X has over one and a half million views.

Sophie Cunningham twerking after winning the Cup 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z7VTXIG4jV — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Fever players appeared to be having fun after their game. They earned a well-deserved celebration before their next game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 3, 2025.

Sophie Cunningham and the Fever's Commissioner's Cup win without Caitlin Clark

Despite not having their biggest star, the Fever beat the Lynx to win the Commissioner's Cup. They were down by eight points at the end of the first quarter, but they took the lead by halftime.

The Fever would hold on to beat the Lynx by 15 points. The final score was 74-59, and that was without Clark's presence. Clark missed the Commissioner's Cup championship game with a groin injury.

Cunningham played 26 minutes off the bench, which was more than two of the team's starters. She made 66% of her shots and scored 13 points. She also had seven rebounds and one assist.

This season, Cunningham averages 5.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds. It is her first season with the Fever, and she is likely hoping to get back to her 2022 and 2023 ways. During those seasons, Cunningham averaged 12.6 and 11.3 points per game, respectively.

After playing college basketball at Missouri, Cunningham was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2019 WNBA Draft. Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017-19. She was selected with the first pick in the second round. She spent the first six years of her career with the Mercury. Cunningham was then traded to the Fever in a four-team trade.