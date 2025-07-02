Jul 2, 2025 at 10:54 AM ET

While they were celebrating the Indiana Fever's Commissioner's Cup win over the Minnesota Lynx, Taylor Swift's buddy Caitlin Clark debated the singer's greatness with fellow guard Sydney Colson.

The debate happened during the team's celebration after the Commissioner's Cup. They had an Instagram Live going, and Colson revealed she's not overly familiar with Swift's recent work. It started after Clark said, “Taylor Swift is fire.”

Colson then responded, saying she doesn't know her new material. “Oh, okay yeah,” Colson said before elaborating, “No, I'm not saying s**t. I don't know her new s**t. We good?”

Clark and Colson then exchanged a look before laughing. “Sorry, Taylor!” Colson said. As Clark walked away, she made one last proclamation: “Taylor is the goat.”

The Fever's postgame celebration was all over the place. It featured Taylor Swift debates and Sophie Cunningham twerking in the locker room.

Fever star Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift's friendship

Over the last couple of years, Clark has become friends with Swift. She went to see Swift's Eras Tour shows when she stopped in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Swift then sent Clark a care package full of Eras Tour merchandise. She also invited her to a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Travis Kelce. Clark took her up on the offer, attending the Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

That is probably why Colson was eager to make sure she did not offend Clark during their debate. It does not appear that Clark took any offense, especially since she's not the only one who would call Swift the “goat.”

The Fever have a day off before their next regular season game. They will play the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at home.

Clark did not play in the Fever's Commissioner's Cup championship game against the Lynx due to a groin injury. She has already missed several games this season due to injuries. Colson is one of the guards who are trying to make up for Clark's absence.

Still, Clark supported her teammates at the game, and she was part of their celebration. Clark has played in nine games this season, and she is averaging 18.2 points per game.