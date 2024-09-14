There’s no denying the impact that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has had this season. From sold-out arenas to the increase in popularity and viewership to the WNBA, Clark has taken the league by storm. While her debut has come with a strong dose of controversy, overall Clark has been good for the WNBA. But Caitlin Clark is also in some dubious territory, nearing a suspension after picking up her sixth technical foul of the season.

Caitlin Clark’s sixth technical foul came during the first half against the Las Vegas Aces and she faces an automatic suspension if she reaches a seventh technical foul. Clark was called for a personal foul and in frustration she slammed into the stanchion holding up the hoop.

The Fever have two more regular season games remaining following their Friday game against the Aces. As per WNBA rules, the number of technical fouls does not carry over into the playoffs. After a seventh technical foul, a player is issued another suspension after every two ensuing technicals fouls.

Following the Fever’s recent loss to the Aces on Wednesday, Clark expressed a little frustration at the way she felt she was being officiated.

Caitlin Clark on pace for WNBA Rookie of the Year



Despite the potential suspension for Caitlin Clark, she’s energized the Fever franchise and helped put the organization on pace for their first winning record since 2015. The Fever have already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.

While Clark was in a tough battle with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, with Reese’s season-ending injury, Clark would appear to have that award locked up.

Clark was named to the WNBA All-Star team as a rookie and played a big role in Team WNBA defeating Team USA with her ten assists in the game.

Clark has set multiple records this season including the most assists in a single season, most assists by a rookie in a single season, most three-pointers by a rookie in a single season and the single game record for assists among others.

Clark has started in all 37 games for the Fever at a little over 35 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Fever are currently 19-18 and in sixth place in the WNBA standings.