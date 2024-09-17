Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever now have just one more game left–Thursday on the road vs the Washington Mystics–until the WNBA playoffs get underway this weekend. Clark has quickly established herself as not only the best rookie in the history of the league but also one of its best players overall, and Indiana has enjoyed its best season in years as a result of their phenom's play.

Of course, the question on everyone's mind at the current juncture is who the Fever will be playing in the first round of the postseason, which is slated to begin on Sunday.

However, Clark doesn't seem to have any team in particular that she'd like to face, per Matthew Byrnce of ClutchPoints.

“I don't have a preference. I think that would be kinda crazy. I just think wherever we go, we go, you prep the same exact way as you would prep for anybody else,” said Clark.

“Obviously there's a little more on the line, but it's basically going to be new for every single person in our franchise, minus a few players and obviously maybe a few coaches, so I think just continue to prep the way we have,” said Clark. “Whoever we get, we get, and you're happy about it, and you're happy to be there, and you believe you can compete against them.”

A historic rookie season

Despite frequent jabs, both verbal and physical, from her current competition in the WNBA as well as legends of the game who evidently hate to see it grow, Clark has tuned out all of the noise and put together not just the best rookie season the game has ever seen, but also is now a legitimate candidate to make the All WNBA first team this season when the awards are announced next month.

While early on, the Fever star did struggle with things like turnovers and low efficiency from the field, Clark has since taken better care of the basketball and also cleaned up her shot selection, allowing her to carry over many of the traits that propelled her to stardom in college with the Iowa Hawkeyes to the professional level.

It remains to be seen how Clark's game will translate to the stage that is the WNBA postseason, but whoever the opponent is, they will have to deal with one of the game's most dynamic players once things get underway.