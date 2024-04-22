As the WNBA's visibility continues to rise, Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball standout star, recently drafted by the Indiana Fever, has captured the admiration not just of women’s basketball fans but also of her counterparts in the NBA. In a recent anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic, NBA players voted Clark as their second favorite current non-NBA player, a significant acknowledgment of her impact on the sport and signaling a broader embrace of women's basketball within the NBA.
This rising tide of interest was reflected in a recent survey conducted among NBA players, where women's basketball players collectively were named on 12.2% of all ballots. This was second only to NFL players, who dominated the poll with 39.1% of the vote. Clark's position as the second most popular non-NBA athlete, garnering 6.1% of 115 votes cast, highlights the growing respect and enthusiasm for women's basketball among NBA players.
Clark’s unprecedented appeal stems from her exhilarating college playing career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, culminating in her becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer this past season.
“She’s unreal,” said one NBA player said about Clark “I’m excited to see how her journey pans out and what she does for the women’s game.”
The poll, which ran from March 5 through April 11, saw participation from 142 NBA players, representing nearly a third of the league. The poll offers insights into the perspectives of today's NBA athletes on various topics — including their favorite athletes outside the NBA. Started by The Athletic in 2019, the poll has become a source of information, revealing honest opinions from players, thanks to the anonymity granted during the survey process.
Other women's basketball stars also named in the poll along with Caitlin Clark
Other women's basketball stars such as Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins and A'ja Wilson also received mentions, illustrating the respect and recognition they've garnered within the sports world. For instance, JuJu Watkins, who just completed an impressive freshman year at USC, was highlighted by an NBA player: “Her game is so pretty to watch. She’s so fluid, smooth. … I hadn’t watched a full game (of hers) until tournament time. I’d seen little clips and highlights and stuff. But watching her against UConn the other night, she definitely made a big fan out of me.
Even though NFL players dominated the poll with 39.1% of NBA players’ votes, Caitlin Clark’s ranking shows the traction that women's basketball is gaining as a sign of changing times.
Soccer players were the third most popular vote, although no American soccer players made the list.
The survey also unveiled some humorous insights, particularly concerning NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose lucrative contract despite a single playoff win left one NBA player labeling him a “legend.”
The poll results, covering various other topics, reveal the NBA community's inner workings and perceptions on MVP predictions, defensive prowess and coaching preferences. Notably, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama received mentions for their seasons.
As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, fueled by players like Caitlin Clark and supported by the enthusiastic endorsement from NBA players, the future looks bright for women’s basketball.