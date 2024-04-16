All eyes were on Iowa women’s basketball standout Caitlin Clark Monday at the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark made an instant splash in the league by setting yet another record, this time for jersey sales. Drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever, Clark's No. 22 jersey became the fastest-selling jersey ever for a draft pick across all sports, according to Fanatics, the official online retailer for the WNBA.
Clark's college legacy with the Hawkeyes made her the prime candidate for the Fever, who held the No. 1 pick for the second draft year in a row. Her exceptional scoring and playmaking skills led her to be an expected first pick. Following the draft, her jerseys flew off the shelves, underlining her widespread popularity and the high expectations that follow her into the professional league.
The announcement of her jersey sales came just moments after the Fever proudly welcomed her to their team. The event was celebrated by approximately 17,000 fans at a watch party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I always believed in myself and worked really hard for this,” Clark said during a post-draft interview on Good Morning America, via TMZ. “More than anything, I believe in myself and that's what I'm bringing to the next level.”
The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect' on the Fever
The Fever, who have not made the playoffs since 2016, are banking on Clark to help revitalize the team and attract more fans. The team has planned extensively for her arrival, with 36 of their 40 regular-season games scheduled for national broadcast. This strategic move aims to leverage Clark’s drawing power, which has already been evident in the immediate sell-out of her jerseys.
Clark's influence extends beyond just merchandise sales. Her presence in the WNBA is seen as a significant boost for the league, which continues to grow in popularity. The record-breaking viewership of her games at Iowa, where she led the Hawkeyes to consecutive national championship appearances, speaks volumes about her ability to attract audiences. The 2024 women's championship game drew a record 18.9 million viewers, surpassing the men's title game by nearly 4 million average viewers.
Throughout her college career, Clark shattered numerous records, including becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history for both men and women. Her performances have not only won her individual accolades but have also significantly raised the profile of women's basketball.
As Clark transitions to the professional stage, her partnership with former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston is highly anticipated. This pairing is expected to be one of the most dynamic duos in the WNBA.
As the Fever gear up for their season opener against the Connecticut Sun on May 14, the enthusiasm around Clark's debut is palpable. Fans and analysts alike are curious to see how this promising young star will perform on the professional court