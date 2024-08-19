Caitlin Clark has nothing but love for fellow Fever teammate Lexie Hull following a decisive 92-75 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Clark etched her name into the WNBA history books by setting the single-season rookie assist record.

Clark reached a remarkable 225 assists. The record-setting assist came in style—a fast-break lay-in delivered with precision to fellow guard Lexie Hull, who was having a night to remember herself.

Hull delivered a career-defining performance racking up 22 points and hit six three-pointers on just seven attempts. Her shooting display was nothing short of spectacular, and her contribution was pivotal in the Fever's commanding win.

Caitlin Clark took to her social media in admiration of Hull's performance, posting, “This is now a Lexie Hull fan account.”

Hull's incredible night was made even more special with her family cheering her on from the courtside. In Postgame Hull shared, “To get a win in front of anyone is great. To win in front of my grandma, who came all the way from Spokane, and my sister who came from Austin, it's amazing. And to have them courtside was super cool too. Really good, really good feeling tonight.”

With this victory, the Fever improved to 13-15, holding the seventh-best record in the WNBA. They are two games ahead in the win column of the Chicago Sky, who have the eight-best record in the WNBA.

The Fever have been on a roll since the extended break, besting playoff contenders like the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury. The Fever's recent performances, including Hull's career night and Clark's record-setting play, have energized the team as they drive towards a playoff berth.

Clark spoke about their playoff push, putting the moment into perspective in post-game comments.

“Confidence is everything,” Clark said. “Confidence is good for the group, and it’s also contagious. So the more we’ve had of that, the better we’ve been. But like Christie said, obviously, playoffs is our goal. That’s my goal for this team, but it has to be one game at a time. You can’t get too ahead of yourself. That’s how good every single team in this league is.”

The Fever's turnaround from a rocky season start to firm playoff contenders showcases their resilience and potential. If they maintain this momentum, the Fever are poised to make noise in the postseason, driven by the likes of Clark and Hull, whose performances are turning heads and winning hearts across the league.

The Fever look to continue their winning momentum as they face off against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday at 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.