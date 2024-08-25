It was a big day for the Minnesota Lynx with franchise legend Maya Moore getting her jersey retired as well as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever being in town. One of the greatest players to ever play the game, and a player who may be on the path to reach that level. There was so much current and past greatness in the arena that Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was left wishing for that talent on her roster.

Before the game, Reeve remarked that she wished either Caitlin Clark or Maya Moore was suiting up for the Lynx as per Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star.

“I wish one was playing for us, either one,” Cheryl Reeve joked.

While Reeve got her chance to coach Moore, she could have had an opportunity to coach Clark this summer during the Olympics but Clark was not selected for Team USA.

But with Moore on the roster, Reeve helped guide the Lynx to WNBA supremacy. The Lynx won four championships between the years of 2011-2017. Reeve cemented her standing as one of the best coaches in WNBA history during that time while Moore cemented herself as one of the best players to ever play the game

Caitlin Clark hopes to follow in Maya Moore's footsteps



Since she's come into the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has let it be known that she was a huge fan of Maya Moore growing up. Now as a pro, Clark is looking to cement her own standing as one of the game's best players.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is arguably the frontrunner for the league's Rookie of the Year Award. Forming a solid duo with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, Clark has helped the Fever fight for a playoff spot. The last time the Fever made the WNBA playoffs was 2016.

Through the Fever's first 28 games, Clark has been averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Clark rose to national prominence during her college career at Iowa. She could have used an extra year of college eligibility due to COVID but opted to enter the WNBA Draft. She left the Hawkeyes as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. She's helped usher in an increased awareness to women's basketball, almost like the same attention that Moore brought to the WNBA when she became the first women's basketball player to sign a deal with Nike's Jordan Brand division.