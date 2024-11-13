Indiana Fever star and WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark has taken her talents to the golf course during the offseason, and during an LPGA event, she attended a talk and revealed her biggest fear. Surprisingly, it's not any of her opponents on the WNBA court, whom Clark faced during her record-breaking season, but rather cute and cuddly cats.

Watch Caitlin Clark explain her fear of cats in this video shared by the official Fever account on X, formerly Twitter.

The Fever star is afraid of cats?

While Caitlin Clark's fear of cats is funny, her play for the Fever is anything but. For instance, the dynamic rookie led the team to their first playoff appearance since 2016, though they lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

Likewise, Clark set the WNBA's single-season records for most points scored by a rookie, most assists by a rookie, most double-doubles by a rookie guard, and most points by a point guard in league history, among many others.

She also became the first WNBA rookie to put up two triple-doubles, including the first triple-double recorded by a rookie in league history and Fever history.

Additionally, she also set several Fever records, including the most double-doubles in a season, most games with 10+ assists, and most three-pointers in a season.

Even iconic NBA commentator Mike Breen didn't hold back in praising Clark, likening her to other generational athletes in the men's league.

“During the Summer when the Indiana Fever played here with Caitlin Clark, the building was packed every game,” Breen said, via Evan Massey of Sports Illustrated. “The TV ratings of the Fever this Summer for the local telecast were higher than a lot of the Pacers game because of Caitlin Clark. She's doing rating-wise for the WNBA what Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry have been doing for the NBA.”

Besides her on-court brilliance, Clark's rivalry with Angel Reese, which began in college, continued onto the pros, drawing even more eyes to the product.

Even WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert compared the Clark-Reese rivalry to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, who also rescued the NBA from the ratings purgatory of the 1970s.

What to expect

While the Fever might still be a long way away from contending for the WNBA title, as the New York Liberty finally captured their first title in nearly 20 years, Clark's greatness and leadership may accelerate the process.

However, look for her to experience a more challenging sophomore season, as the other WNBA teams have gathered enough film on her to defend her better.