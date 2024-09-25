ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun in the postseason. Our WNBA playoffs odds odds series has our Fever Sun prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Sun.

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark got their introduction to playoff basketball on Sunday. The Fever surged late in the WNBA season and looked like a team which was capable of pushing the Connecticut Sun in the first round. The point spread for Game 1 of this series was just 4.5 points. The enormous growth in Caitlin Clark's game and the continuity she had established with her teammates represented a good reason to give Indiana a chance in this series — not necessarily to the extent that Indiana was the smart pick, but at least to the extent that Game 1 did not feel like a sure thing for Connecticut.

That instinct — to wait and see and not go all-in on the veteran experience of the Sun against the younger, less proven Fever — proved to be incorrect in Game 1. The start of this series was a classic case of a veteran team schooling a younger team. It was as though the wiser, older players on the Sun's roster were saving something in reserve during the regular season and spilled it at the start of the playoffs. Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Fever had no chance. They were swamped in a 93-69 wipeout which featured the Sun winning all four quarters by at least three points. Connecticut led by eight at halftime, then 11 after three, and the Sun pulled away in the fourth for a relatively uncomplicated win.

Connecticut got 27 points from Marina Mabrey, the big midseason acquisition from the Chicago Sky. The Sun's defense against Caitlin Clark was superb. Clark finished 4 of 17 from the field, 2 of 13 on 3-pointers. Crucially, Connecticut also clamped down on Lexie Hull, the Fever's key role player and the frequent indicator of how well the Fever are functioning on offense. When Hull plays well, it becomes harder to defend Clark, and when Clark plays well, it is harder to defend the Fever as a whole. We will see in Game 2 if the Sun can continue to keep Clark and Hull under wraps as they try to finish this series and avoid a trip to Indiana for Game 3 on Friday.

Here are the Fever-Sun WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Fever-Sun Odds

Indiana Fever: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Connecticut Sun: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How To Watch Caitlin Clark, Fever vs Sun

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

Caitlin Clark has learned so much from this WNBA rookie season. Game 1 was another education for her. Expect her and her Indiana teammates to make good adjustments in Game 2.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

Caitlin Clark might not be able to figure out the Connecticut defense in one game. The Sun want to finish this series at home and not have to fly to Indianapolis for Friday. The veterans on the Sun were ready for this challenge. They might not win by 24 points in Game 2, but they can cover as long as they win by at least seven points. That seems reasonable.

Final Fever-Sun Prediction & Pick

The Sun could win by 17 fewer points in Game 2 and still cover. We like that scenario. Take the Sun.

Final Fever-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun -6.5